Russian delegation arrives in Pyongyang for trade, science talks: KCNA

SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- A Russian government delegation has arrived in Pyongyang for talks on trade and science cooperation, the North's state media said Wednesday.

The delegation, led by its Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov, arrived Tuesday to take part in the 10th meeting of the Committee for Cooperation in Trade, Economy, Science and Technology between the two countries, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Working-level officials of the two sides were seriously discussing the "practical issues of realizing cooperation in various fields to be reflected in the protocol of the meeting," the KCNA said in an English-language article.

The delegation's visit comes as Pyongyang is seeking to strengthen military cooperation with Russia following a rare summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sept. 13.



view larger image North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of their talks at the Vostochny Cosmodrome space launch center in the Russian Far East on Sept. 13, 2023, in this file photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency the next day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

