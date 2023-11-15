(2nd LD) Russian delegation arrives in Pyongyang for trade, science talks: KCNA

(ATTN: ADDS details in paras 8-10)

By Lee Minji

SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- A Russian government delegation has arrived in Pyongyang for talks on trade and science cooperation, the North's state media said Wednesday, as the two countries seek to strengthen ties following the rare summit between their leaders in September.

The delegation, led by its Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov, arrived Tuesday to take part in the 10th meeting of the Committee for Cooperation in Trade, Economy, Science and Technology between the two countries, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Working-level officials of the two sides were seriously discussing the "practical issues of realizing cooperation in various fields to be reflected in the protocol of the meeting," the KCNA said in an English-language article.



North Korean officials and a Russian delegation, led by its Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov, toast in a reception held at the Koryo Hotel in Pyongyang on Nov. 14, 2023.

The delegation's visit came amid concerns over a suspected arms agreement between the two countries, with Pyongyang believed to be receiving technological support from Russia to put its spy military satellite into orbit after two botched attempts.

In a reception at the Koryo Hotel in Pyongyang the previous day, senior officials pledged to further promote their bilateral ties in a follow-up to the Sept. 13 summit, according to the KCNA.

Yun Jong-ho, the North's minister of external economic relations, said it is the North's stance to "further revitalize the bilateral relations in all fields and develop them onto a new high stage."

In response, Kozlov said the two countries are "fighting shoulder to shoulder in the forefront against the dominationist forces" and Russia is "desirous" of developing "substantial cooperation" in accordance with the agreements reached during the summit.

A Russian government delegation, led by Russian Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov (C), arrives in Pyongyang on Nov. 14, 2023, to hold talks with North Korean officials to discuss trade and science cooperation.

The two countries have held nine rounds of bilateral committee meetings through 2019 after kicking off the key consultative body on economic cooperation in 1996.

The committee meeting is known to consist of five subcommittees, including those focused on forestry, science and technology, as well as trade.

Speaking to reporters last month, an official at Seoul's unification ministry said the committee is likely to address issues such as food aid, economic cooperation in North Korea's northeastern city of Rajin with the eastern Russian border town of Khasan as well as dispatching North Korean workers to Russia.

In a separate article, the KCNA said a delegation led by North Korean culture minister left for Saint Petersburg on Tuesday to attend a cultural forum.

