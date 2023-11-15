Big firms' Q3 operating income jumps over 70 pct in a sign of biz recovery

SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- Major companies in South Korea saw their third-quarter operating income spike more than 70 percent on-quarter in a sign of a recovery from a severe slump, a corporate tracker said Wednesday.

The combined operating income of 304 out of South Korea's top 500 companies by sales reached 39.7 trillion won (US$30.4 billion) in the July-September period, up 70.1 percent from three months earlier, according to CEO Score.

It was also up 4.8 percent from the same period a year earlier and the largest amount among the last five quarters.

Their total sales also expanded 2.5 percent from three months earlier to 683.2 trillion won in the third quarter.

The corporations cover those that have disclosed their quarterly financial statements for the third quarter as of Tuesday.

The surge in the third-quarter operating income is widely seen as showing that their business is entering into a full-fledged recovery phase that began in the second half of the year.

Stung by a global economic slowdown and tumbling demand for chips, their performances plunged into a downturn in the latter half of 2022 before slowly recovering this year.

Their operating income peaked at 52.4 trillion won in the second quarter of last year before nose-diving to 37.9 trillion won in the third quarter and 11.2 trillion won in the fourth quarter. The figure rose to slightly over 25 trillion won in the first quarter of this year and edged down to 23.3 trillion won in the second quarter.

State-run firms and petrochemical makers posted sharp gains, with IT, electronics and electrical sectors switching to the black. Nine industries, including shipbuilding and machinery, communications and steelmaking, suffered setbacks.

Thanks to higher electricity rates and a surge in power demand during the summer, the state-run Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO) had the biggest gain, with an operating income of some 2 trillion won in the third quarter, a sharp turnaround from a loss of 2.3 trillion won.

Samsung Electronics Co., the world's top memory chip maker, registered an operating income of 2.4 trillion won, up a whopping 264 percent from three months earlier.

No. 2 automaker Kia Corp. saw its operating income drop by the widest margin, with the figure coming to 3.4 trillion won, down 15.8 percent from 2.9 trillion won, according to CEO Score.

(END)