PM returns home from World Expo bid trip in Paris

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo returned home Wednesday from a visit to France for his last-minute push in South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo, just around two weeks before the crucial vote, according to his office.

During his four-day visit to Paris, Han met with 61 officials from 50 member states of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) to garner support for bringing the mega event to the southeastern city of Busan, the office said.

The trip is part of South Korea's intensified campaign to host the quadrennial event, as member states of the BIE are set to decide on the host city among Busan, Riyadh and Rome on Nov. 28 in Paris.

Han promoted the Seoul government's efforts to create the 2030 Busan World Expo as a platform to address common challenges facing humanity, such as climate change, digital transformation and inequality.

Han previously visited France last month as part of his European tour for the expo bid, and this marks his fourth visit since taking office.



view larger image Prime Minister Han Duck-soo speaks during a seminar in Paris on Nov. 14, 2023, to promote South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo, in this photo provided by Han's office. (PHTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

khj@yna.co.kr

(END)