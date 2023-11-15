Go to Contents
Stray Kids to perform at 2023 Billboard Music Awards

10:20 November 15, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- K-pop superstars Stray Kids will perform at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs).

The BBMAs announced on social media Tuesday (U.S. time) that the South Korean band has been chosen to perform at the awards ceremony scheduled for next Tuesday.

K-pop group Stray Kids is seen in this photo provided by JYP Entertainment.

K-pop group Stray Kids is seen in this photo provided by JYP Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

NewJeans, one of the hottest K-pop girl groups, had previously been revealed as one of the featured performers.

The BBMAs are one of the three biggest U.S. pop music awards, alongside the Grammy Awards and American Music Awards.

During the ceremony, Stray Kids will present "S-Class" and "Lalalala," main tracks of the group's third studio album, "5-Star," and latest EP, "Rock-Star," respectively.

The eight-piece group was nominated for two awards -- Top Global K-Pop Artist and Top K-Pop Album.

This year's ceremony will air live on Billboard's website and social media pages.

