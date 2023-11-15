Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks

Seoul shares extend gains late Wed. morning on softer U.S. inflation

11:33 November 15, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares extended gains late Wednesday morning as softer U.S. inflation data raised hopes of ending rate hikes in the world's largest economy.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) climbed 48.63 points, or 2 percent, to reach 2,481.88 as of 11:20 a.m.

U.S. stocks closed higher overnight following reports that the U.S. consumer price index, a key inflation measure, rose at the slowest pace in October since 2021, reinforcing hopes that the U.S. Fed may pause, if not stop, hiking interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.43 percent, while the Nasdaq Composite surged 2.37 percent.

In Seoul, large caps traded higher across the board.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 1.55 percent, with leading battery maker LG Energy Solution soaring 3.2 percent.

Top carmaker Hyundai Motor jumped 4.05 percent, while top portal operator Naver surged 3.22 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,300.75 won against the U.S. dollar at 11:20 a.m., up 28.15 won from the previous session's close.

bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK