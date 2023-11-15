Ko Jin-young to play through knee pain at LPGA season finale

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- Ko Jin-young, the top South Korean in the women's world golf rankings, is experiencing knee pain but plans to play through it at the LPGA season finale this week, her agency said Wednesday.

SEMA Sports Marketing confirmed an earlier report from the Golf Channel that Ko, world No. 4, developed knee pains during last week's tournament, The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican in Belleair, Florida. Ko is in the field for the CME Group Tour Championships in Naples, Florida, and SEMA said Ko will not pull out.

"There was some swelling in her knee," the Seoul-based agency said. "But she is feeling better, and she played the pro-am today. She plans to play this tournament as scheduled."

Ko won this tournament in 2020 and 2021. She clinched the Player of the Year award by winning the Tour Championship in 2021.

Ko, who has two victories this season, dealt with wrist problems at each of the past two Tour Championships.



view larger image In this Getty Images photo, Ko Jin-young of South Korea tees off on the 11th hole during the third round of The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, on Nov. 11, 2023. (Yonhap)

