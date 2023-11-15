Ex-senior police official found dead amid corruption probe

SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- A former senior police official was found dead Wednesday amid an investigation into suspicions of corruption involving him.
Police found the former senior superintendent general, the third-highest rank in the police, on a hill in Hanam, just southeast of Seoul, at around 10 a.m. while searching the area after his family filed a missing person's report the previous day.
Neither signs of foul play, such as wounds, nor a suicide note were found at the scene.
The former official had been under investigation in connection with a 62-year-old broker, surnamed Seong, accused of asking police officials to clear cases or making personnel affairs-related requests in return for money from clients.
Last week, prosecutors arrested a former police superintendent on charges of taking money from Seong and making investigation-related requests. Prosecutors also raided the Gwangju Metropolitan Police Agency in the southern city of Gwangju and another police station in the region as part of the investigation.
