The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.



------------------

(LEAD) Top diplomats of S. Korea, U.S., Japan vow united response to growing N.K.-Russia military ties

WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO/SEOUL -- The top diplomats of South Korea, the United States and Japan have reiterated that the growing military cooperation between North Korea and Russia poses a "serious threat" to peace and stability, vowing to act together with the international community over the issue.

Foreign Minister Park Jin, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa reaffirmed the consensus during the trilateral talks on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco on Tuesday (local time), as they are stepping up cooperation to address North Korean threats and other regional and global issues.



------------------

U.S. approves possible sale of SM-6 missile interceptors to S. Korea amid N. Korea threats

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Department of State has approved a possible sale to South Korea of Standard Missile-6 (SM-6) shipborne missile interceptors and related equipment to help improve the Asian ally's security capabilities, a government agency said Tuesday.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) under the Department of Defense made the announcement on the potential government-to-government Foreign Military Sale estimated to cost US$650 million.



------------------

(LEAD) On-year job growth accelerates in Oct.; manufacturing jobs fall for 10th month

SEOUL -- South Korea's on-year employment grew at a faster pace for the third consecutive month in October, but jobs in the manufacturing sector fell for the 10th month in a row amid an economic slowdown, data showed Wednesday.

The number of employed people came to 28.76 million last month, up 346,000 from a year earlier, or 1.2 percent, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.



------------------

Unionized Seoul subway workers to launch general strike on Nov. 22

SEOUL -- Unionized Seoul subway workers said Wednesday they will go on a general strike on Nov. 22 in protest against their company's downsizing plans.

The walkout plan was announced in a news conference by the biggest of three labor unions of Seoul Metro, the operator of subway lines 1-8, in front of Seoul City Hall.



------------------

(LEAD) Russian delegation arrives in Pyongyang for trade, science talks: KCNA

SEOUL -- A Russian government delegation has arrived in Pyongyang for talks on trade and science cooperation, the North's state media said Wednesday, as the two countries seek to strengthen ties following the rare summit between their leaders in September.

The delegation, led by its Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov, arrived Tuesday to take part in the 10th meeting of the Committee for Cooperation in Trade, Economy, Science and Technology between the two countries, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



------------------

(2nd LD) N. Korea tests newly developed solid-fuel engines for new-type IRBM: KCNA

SEOUL -- North Korea has successfully conducted ground tests of newly developed solid-fuel engines for a new type of intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM), Pyongyang's state media said Wednesday.

The first- and second-stage engines were tested Saturday and Tuesday to evaluate the technical specifications of the newly developed high-thrust solid-fuel IRBM engines, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.



------------------

Seventeen delivers message of solidarity, hope to young people at UNESCO forum

SEOUL -- K-pop supergroup Seventeen has addressed a UNESCO forum and delivered a message of solidarity and hope to young people around the world.

The 13-piece group attended a special session of the 13th UNESCO Youth Forum, a biennial event held in conjunction with the UNESCO General Assembly in Paris on Tuesday (Paris time).



------------------

Yoon set to depart for San Francisco to attend APEC summit

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol was set to depart for San Francisco on Wednesday to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, where he was expected to call for stronger solidarity, promote trade liberalization, and discuss a response to military cooperation between North Korea and Russia.

Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee are scheduled to embark on a three-day visit to San Francisco to attend the gathering of leaders from the 21 APEC member economies under this year's theme of "Creating a Resilient and Sustainable Future for All."



------------------

U.S. set to deploy B-52 bomber for joint drills with S. Korea: sources

SEOUL -- The United States is set to deploy a B-52 bomber to South Korea on Wednesday for joint air drills with its Asian ally, sources said, in the latest show of force against North Korea.

South Korean fighter jets will escort the nuclear-capable bomber when it flies over South Korea later in the day, sources with knowledge of the issue said.

(END)