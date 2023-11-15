Hyundai E&C inks MOU on offshore wind farms, green hydrogen

SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. (Hyundai E&C) said Wednesday it has signed a deal with a global energy giant on the joint development of offshore wind farms and green hydrogen in a bid to expand its renewable energy power generation.

The memorandum of understanding (MOU), signed with RWE Offshore Wind GmbH on Tuesday, calls for linking Hyundai E&C's local experience in offshore wind power and network with RWE Offshore Wind's development and operational know-how.

The combination will likely help both companies jointly develop related business projects and tap into markets across the globe, Hyundai E&C, South Korea's No. 2 builder, said.

The two companies will also explore new business areas for green hydrogen, based on Hyundai E&C's technologies for hydrogen production and RWE Offshore Wind's hydrogen value chain, it added.

Founded in 1898, RWE Offshore Wind is Europe's largest energy corporation for sustainable electricity generation based on wind power, water power, solar power and biomass.

In particular, it has been engaging in developing, building and operating offshore wind farms for more than 20 years, with 19 wind farms in five countries under its operation, according to Hyundai E&C.



Yoon Young-joon (L), CEO of Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co., poses for the camera with RWE Offshore Wind GmbH CEO Sven Utermohlen after signing a memorandum of understanding on the joint development of offshore wind farms and green hydrogen at Hyundai E&C's headquarters in central Seoul on Nov. 14, 2023, in this photo provided by the Korean company.



