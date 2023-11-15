S. Korea seeks support for World Expo bid in APEC ministerial meeting

SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign minister has sought support for the country's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the latest diplomatic push, just two weeks ahead of the announcement of a winner.

Park Jin stressed that the expo in the southeastern port city of Busan will serve as the ideal venue for discussions on climate change, the digital divide, inequality and other global challenges, the foreign ministry said Wednesday.

He made the appeal at a ministerial meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco.

In 2005, Busan hosted South Korea's first APEC summit.

The Bureau International des Expositions, the international body in charge of overseeing the World Expo, is due to announce the winner on Nov. 28. South Korea is competing against Italy and Saudi Arabia.



view larger image South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (front row, 2nd from L) attends a ministerial meeting at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in San Francisco on Nov. 14, 2023, in this photo provided by Seoul's foreign ministry the following day. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

