Klinsmann not concerned about Bayern defender's workload ahead of World Cup qualifying

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea men's football head coach Jurgen Klinsmann on Wednesday dispelled concerns about the impact of a heavy workload on national team defender Kim Min-jae, saying the 27-year-old is "always ready to play."

Speaking on the eve of a World Cup qualifying match against Singapore, Klinsmann was responding to German media reports noting that Kim, a center back for Bayern Munich, has played some 97 percent of all possible minutes for his club this season -- 959 out of 990. That Kim had to travel across the world to be home for Thursday's match against Singapore and then fly to China for next week's qualifier will only compound the issue, those reports said.

Klinsmann begged to differ.



view larger image Jurgen Klinsmann, head coach of the South Korean men's national football team, speaks at a press conference at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 15, 2023, the eve of a World Cup qualifying match against Singapore. (Yonhap)

"The only time a player is tired is when he comes off the flight of 12 or 13 hours. Then you give him a good rest. Maybe you let him work in the gym instead of on the field for half a day, and he's ready to play," Klinsmann said at the press conference at Seoul World Cup Stadium, the venue for Thursday's match. "Min-jae is always ready to play. No player is tired when he goes into World Cup qualifying. That doesn't exist. When you play in World Cup qualifying, you'd die for that."

Klinsmann then added, "They need to write something in Germany too."

Kim, who celebrated his 27th birthday Wednesday, is an integral part of South Korea's backline, though he isn't expected to be under much duress against 155th-ranked Singapore on Thursday. South Korea, at No. 24, will go into the 8 p.m. match as a heavy favorite.

Klinsmann, however, said he will "not underestimate Singapore for one second."



view larger image Jurgen Klinsmann, head coach of the South Korean men's national football team, speaks at a press conference at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 15, 2023, the eve of a World Cup qualifying match against Singapore. (Yonhap)

Klinsmann traveled to Singapore last week to watch an Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League group match between a Singapore club, Lion City Sailors, and a K League 1 club, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors. Featuring 10 members of the Singaporean national team, Lion City Sailors prevailed 2-0, which Klinsmann said provided "a warning signal" for South Korea.



view larger image Kim Min-jae (L), defender for the South Korean men's national football team, watches teammate Son Heung-min during a training session at Mokdong Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 14, 2023, two days before a World Cup qualifying match against Singapore. (Yonhap)

"They can hurt you with counter breaks or set pieces," the coach added. "We did our homework. We're looking forward to playing them tomorrow."

This will be the first Group C match for both countries in the second round of the Asian qualifying tournament for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

South Korea have dominated Singapore with 21 wins, three draws and two losses. This will be their first meeting since Sept. 23, 1990, when South Korea prevailed 7-0.



view larger image South Korean players prepare for a training session at Mokdong Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 14, 2023, two days before a World Cup qualifying match against Singapore. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)