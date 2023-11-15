Opposition leader says gov't's budget cut in R&D 'extremely strange' decision

DAEJEON, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung on Wednesday slammed the government's budget cut in research and development (R&D) as an "extremely strange" decision and vowed to restore the reduced amount.

The chairman of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) made the pledge during a party meeting held in the city of Daejeon, about 140 kilometers south of Seoul, which is home to many of the country's top research centers.

"This is an extremely strange, unimaginable thing to happen in an advanced economic power nation in the 21st century," Lee said, noting the government's double-digit percentage cut in the R&D budget has threatened the livelihoods of young researchers.

"In an era of cutting-edge sciences and the fourth industrial revolution, the importance of investment in sciences and technology can never be overemphasized. The DP will restore the budget for R&D ... no longer dampen the hopes of young researchers and build a foundation for continual growth," Lee said.

Lee also criticized the government's plan to relax the maximum 52-hour workweek for certain business sectors, saying the plan is an outdated strategy to boost the economy, and vowed to improve labor productivity by implementing a 4.5-day workweek.



view larger image Rep. Lee Jae-myung, leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, addresses a leadership meeting held in the southern city of Daejeon on Nov. 15, 2023. (Yonhap)

