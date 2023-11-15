Adm. Yi Sun-sin trilogy reaches zenith with final film 'Roryang': director

By Woo Jae-yeon

SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- Director Kim Han-min is set to present a movie he has been waiting for almost half of his career to make -- the final installment of his trilogy about South Korea's legendary naval admiral, Yi Sun-sin.

"I am really nervous," the director repeated several times at a media event Wednesday about his upcoming film, "Roryang: Deadly Sea," set to open next month.

"Everything I've learned from working on the previous two installments, like know-how of shooting naval battle scenes and upgraded cinematography technologies, is embodied in 'Roryang,'" he said. "That makes me even more nervous."

Cast members and director Kim Han-min (1st from L, front row) of "Roryang: Deadly Sea" attend a press event in Seoul on Nov. 15, 2023

Kim made the country's cinematic history with his first Adm. Yi installment, "Roaring Currents" (2014), which attracted an all-time high attendance of more than 17.6 million moviegoers. More than 7.2 million people went to the movies to watch the second film in the series, "Hansan: Rising Dragon" (2022).

"I am relieved my ten years of journey finally came to an end without any serious issues or accidents. It was only possible because of these wonderful actors," Kim said.

Adm. Yi Sun-sin, played by Kim Yun-seok, is shown in this scene from "Roryang: Deadly Sea" provided by Lotte Entertainment on Nov. 15, 2023.

"Roryang" depicts the last naval battle in November 1598 led by Adm. Yi at the end of the Imjin War, or the Japanese invasion of Korea (1592-98), and his death during the battle.

Clocking in at 1 hour and 40 minutes, the lengthy battle sequence depicts "Asia's deadliest naval warfare," the director said, which is filled with spectacular effects and intense, bloody night fight scenes.

"Aside from the battle scenes, the tension and confrontation among the characters are really gripping. We have a really amazing ensemble," Kim said.

Veteran actor Kim Yun-seok of "Tazza: The Hidden Card" (2014) and "Escape from Mogadishu" (2021) plays Adm. Yi, and Baek Yoon-shik plays Yi's archenemy, Japanese general Shimazu Yoshihiro.

The director picked Kim as the lead character, believing the actor can portray Adm. Yi's double-sidedness of having "strong passion, as seen in 'Roaring Currents,' and realistic and level-headed attitude seen in 'Hansan' at the same time."

"I still feel like I haven't fully digested (the film) yet because of its grand scale," actor Kim said.

"I had felt a lot of pressure before deciding to take the role. But the scenario was just so great that I had to accept it with gratitude," he said.

A naval battle scene is shown in this image provided by Lotte Entertainment on Nov. 15, 2023.

The director, who made his feature debut in 2007, reflected on the personal meaning of the country's legendary admiral.

"As I got to know him better over time, I've got more respect for him ... As I was making films about him, my thoughts about him got bigger and bigger," he said.

"I thought a lot about what we could learn from Adm. Yi, who fought against and pursued fleeing enemies till the end."

Despite the negative, dark associations with death, death also evokes "a sense of calm and lucidness," he said. "In that sense, I also would like the movie to comfort and give courage to people."

The movie is set to hit local theaters on Dec. 20.

