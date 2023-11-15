Pianist Lim Yunchan to perform with Seoul Philharmonic early next year

SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- Pianist Lim Yunchan will perform with the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra (SPO) in early January as the orchestra's first performance since the inauguration of its new music director, Jaap van Zweden, the orchestra said Wednesday.

The concert, titled "New Era with Jaap van Zweden," takes place from Jan. 25-26 and marks Lim's first collaboration with the SPO.

Lim, the youngest winner of the 2022 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, will join the orchestra for Mahler's Symphony No. 1 "Titan" and Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 5 "Emperor."

The Dutch conductor was appointed as the new director early this year and will lead the orchestra for five years starting from Jan. 2024.

