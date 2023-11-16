S. Korea's biggest game fair G-Star set to kick off in Busan

By Kim Na-young

SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- G-Star, South Korea's biggest annual gaming trade show, was set to kick off in the southeastern port city of Busan on Thursday, its organizer said.

A total of 1,037 companies from 42 countries will operate more than 3,320 booths at BEXCO until Sunday, making this year's G-Star the biggest ever event, according to the organizing committee.

Major domestic companies, including NCsoft Corp., Krafton Inc. and Wemade Co., will introduce their latest marquee titles, and a roundtable discussion among key leaders from global gaming companies will be held to discuss recent trends in the games industry in the first two days.



view larger image This file photo taken Nov. 17, 2022, shows G-Star, South Korea's biggest annual games fair, which took place in the southeastern port city of Busan. (Yonhap)

Returning to the fair for the first time in eight years, NCsoft plans to unveil new games to hit the market starting next year, including its massively multiplayer online role-playing game Throne and Liberty, role-playing video game Project BSS, third-person shooter LLL and action battle brawler Battle Crush.

Krafton will take the wraps off two new games -- Dark and Darker Mobile and inZOI, and Wemade will also introduce two new titles -- Legend of Ymir and Fantastic Baseball 4.

Smilegate will showcase Lost Ark Mobile to the public for the first time.

As part of the gaming exhibition, various events will be held across Busan, including a drone show and a firework festival by Wemade at Haeundae Beach and a fighting game competition at Busan E-sports Arena.



view larger image People enjoy games at G-Star, South Korea's biggest annual game fair, held at BEXCO in the southeastern port city of Busan in this file photo taken Nov. 17, 2022. (Yonhap)

"The government will support and help the games industry so it could play an important role in the country's content industry," Culture Minister Yu In-chon said during a visit at the G-star venue ahead of the event's opening.

Yu vowed to support the industry to diversify its games exports currently concentrated on China and create a fair gaming environment for the industry and the users.

