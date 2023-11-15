'Concrete Utopia' wins best picture at Daejong Film Awards

SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- Korean disaster thriller "Concrete Utopia" won best picture Wednesday at the Daejong International Film Awards, one of the most prestigious film awards in South Korea.

The movie also landed the best actor award for Lee Byung-hun and won four other awards, including best supporting actress and visual effects.

Directed by Eom Tae-hwa, the apocalyptic disaster-thriller movie follows the residents of a lone apartment building that survived a catastrophic earthquake in Seoul, as they fight for their survival. It also stars Park Seo-joon and Park Bo-young.

The film has been chosen by the Korean Film Council as South Korea's entry for the best international feature film category at the 96th Academy Awards next March.

Actor Lee could not attend the ceremony to receive the award himself but made an acceptance speech through a pre-recorded video, as he was currently filming the second season of Netflix's hit series, "Squid Game."

The best actress award went to Kim Seo-hyung for her role in the crime thriller "Greenhouse," which touches upon a slew of social issues ranging from juvenile crime to sexual violence.

Ryoo Seung-wan received the best director award with his crime action thriller "Smugglers," a story about two female divers who are unexpectedly tangled up in a high-stakes smuggling scheme.

