SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 16.



Korean-language dailies

-- Seniors frequent humble theaters, restaurants to survive high-flying prices (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Public welfare bills pigeonholed amid political strife (Kookmin Daily)

-- Small satellite political parties expected to mushroom ahead of general elections (Donga Ilbo)

-- Ministry of population security is needed to tackle demographic crisis: experts (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't to supply another 80,000 new homes in five selected cities (Segye Times)

-- Political parties clash over R&D budget (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Snowballing corruption probe leads to death of senior police officer (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Doctors in remote places suffer from heavy workload (Hankyoreh)

-- Political parties focus on instant economic policies for upcoming general elections (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Gov't to supply new homes in regions around Han River and semiconductor clusters (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Windfall tax deals blow to European petroleum giants (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Samsung drops ASML shares for $3.3 billion war chest (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Yoon heads to US for APEC, possible meeting with Xi (Korea Herald)

-- AI competition takes center stage in auto industry (Korea Times)

(END)