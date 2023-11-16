Nov. 17



1905 -- Japan signs the Protectorate Treaty with Korea's Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), which leads to Japan's 1910-45 colonization of the Korean Peninsula. The treaty was enforced despite opposition from the Korean Emperor Gojong and ended the era of ruling dynasties in Korea.

The treaty stripped Korea of its rights to sign international agreements, and a Japanese resident-general was dispatched to the peninsula to take charge of all diplomatic relations.

2006 -- South Korea signs a deal with Vietnam to provide US$35 million to build a hospital in central Vietnam. The donation, initially pledged during President Roh Moo-hyun's state visit to Hanoi in 2004, was the largest-ever overseas grant by Seoul.

2015 -- North Korea repatriates a 48-year-old South Korean man who crossed into the communist country over the border with China earlier in the year. He was handed over to the South through the truce village of Panmunjom on the inter-Korean border.

