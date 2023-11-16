Belgium-based midfielder dropped from nat'l team with shin fracture

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- Belgium-based midfielder Hong Hyun-seok was cut from the South Korean men's national football team Thursday with a left shin injury, hours before the Taegeuk Warriors were to take on Singapore in a World Cup qualification match.

The Korea Football Association (KFA) said Hong, who plays for KAA Gent, was diagnosed with the stress fracture of his left shin Wednesday. He had first complained of discomfort in the area before a training session that day, and further tests revealed the extent of the injury.



view larger image South Korean midfielder Hong Hyun-seok speaks to reporters at Mokdong Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 14, 2023, before a training session for the World Cup qualifiers against Singapore and China. (Yonhap)

"Though the injury is not serious, and he is able to exercise, our medical team decided that the early management of his condition was important," the KFA said in a statement. "In order to prevent more serious damage, we decided to cut Hong Hyun-seok and give him time to heal."

Taking Hong's place will be Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors defender Park Jin-seop, who joined the national team Wednesday night.

Park has yet to log any caps for the senior team. He appeared in six matches for South Korea's under-24 national team at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, earlier this year, playing as one of three overaged players at 27.

Park becomes the fourth center back for the national team, joining Kim Min-jae of Bayern Munich, and Ulsan Hyundai FC teammates Kim Young-gwon and Jung Seung-hyun.

Head coach Jurgen Klinsmann explained Wednesday that the smaller size of the World Cup qualification roster -- 23 players, compared with 24 for friendlies -- forced him to take only three center backs, because he didn't want to cut any one of the three strikers he has in Oh Hyeon-gyu of Celtic FC, Hwang Ui-jo of Norwich City and Cho Gue-sung FC Midtjylland.



view larger image In this file photo from Oct. 7, 2023, Park Jin-seop of South Korea takes the field against Japan after receiving treatment for a head injury during the final of the men's football tournament at the Asian Games at Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, China. (Yonhap)

South Korea will host Singapore at 8 p.m. Thursday at Seoul World Cup Stadium to begin the second round of the Asian World Cup qualifying tournament. It will be the first Group C match for both teams.

South Korea will then play China in Shenzhen, China, on Tuesday. After that match, the second round will resume in March 2024, with home-and-away dates with Thailand awaiting.

For the second round, 36 nations have been divided into nine groups of four. The top two teams from each of those groups will move on to the third round, where they will be paired into three groups of six.

From there, the top two teams from each group will punch their tickets to the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. The third- and fourth-place teams from the three groups will still have another shot at qualifying in the fourth round.

The 2026 World Cup will be the first edition to feature 48 nations, up from the current 32. South Korea have played at every World Cup since 1986.

