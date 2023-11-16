S. Korea, U.S. reaffirm cooperation in Indo-Pacific trade talks

SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the U.S. reaffirmed their commitment to seeking positive outcomes from the trade sector of the United States-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), the trade ministry said Thursday.

Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun met U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai to share ideas on pending issues on the margins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco this week, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

During the meeting, Ahn and Tai shared the progress made in the IPEF negotiations and reaffirmed their commitment to achieving positive outcomes for the trade pillar of the framework.

The IPEF was launched by U.S. President Joe Biden in 2022 in a move seen as being aimed at countering China's growing influence in the region. It involves a total of 14 member nations, including South Korea and the United States.

The initiative has four pillars -- trade, supply chain resilience, a clean economy and a fair economy -- and participants reached an agreement on the supply chain resilience pillar during a meeting in May.

Ahn, meanwhile, conducted a separate meeting with his Indian counterpart to explore ways to enhance the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement that came into effect in 2010.



