Foreign currency deposits up in October on increased export settlements

SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- Foreign currency deposits increased in October on higher export settlements, central bank data showed Thursday.

Residents' outstanding foreign currency-denominated deposits reached US$94.3 billion at end-October, up $4.61 billion from the previous month, according to the data from the Bank of Korea.

Residents include local citizens, foreigners staying in South Korea for more than six months and foreign companies. The data excludes interbank foreign currency deposits.

By currency, dollar-denominated deposits rose by $4.03 billion to $77.88 billion, and Japanese yen-denominated deposits rose by $230 million to $8.61 billion last month.

Euro-denominated deposits also rose by $240 million to $5.33 billion, and Chinese yuan-denominated deposits rose by $40 million to $1.14 billion, according to the data.

Corporate deposits had come to $79.7 billion as of October, up $4.48 billion from the previous month, with individual holdings upping by $130 million to $14.60 billion.



sam@yna.co.kr

(END)