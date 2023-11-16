The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.



(LEAD) Yearly national college entrance exam kicks off nationwide

SEOUL -- About half a million students sat the college entrance exam across the country Thursday, South Korea's most important annual academic event during which airplane takeoffs and landings will be temporarily banned for noise control.

A total of 504,588 high school seniors, graduates and others signed up to take this year's state-administered College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), a nine-hour, five-session exam that began at 1,279 test sites nationwide.



Seoul shares down late Thurs. morning despite U.S. gains

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks traded slightly lower late Thursday morning despite overnight gains on Wall Street buoyed by cooler-than-expected inflation data.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index had lost 6.94 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,479.73 as of 11:20 a.m.



(LEAD) N. Korea warns of 'visible, strategic' military actions over S. Korea-U.S. defense talks

SEOUL -- North Korea threatened Thursday to take more "visible and strategic" military actions after South Korea and the United States updated their joint deterrence strategies against the North during their latest annual defense chief talks.

The North's defense ministry issued the statement, claiming that the "tailored deterrence strategy" adopted when the South Korean and U.S. defense chiefs held the annual Security Consultative Meeting (SCM) in Seoul on Monday shows their ulterior goal is to invade the North.



S. Korean economy to grow 2 pct in 2024: biz body

SEOUL -- South Korea's economy is likely to grow 2 percent in 2024 from this year on a recovery in exports and a base effect despite sluggish private consumption, a leading business body said Thursday.

The projection by the Federation of Korean Industries (FKI) is lower than forecasts by the Korean government and other domestic and foreign institutions.



EU's Korean Air-Asiana merger review yet to resume over 'missing information' in submitted remedies

SEOUL -- Antitrust regulators of the European Union have yet to resume their review on deciding whether to approve a merger deal between Korean Air Co. and Asiana Airlines despite the parties having submitted remedial measures against competition concerns nearly two weeks ago, according to informed sources Thursday.

In June, the European Commission (EC), the executive body of the EU, suspended its investigation into the proposed merger between South Korea's two full-fledged carriers announced in 2020 due to the companies' failure to meet their deadline for providing corrective measures.



S. Korean, Japanese FMs push for talks with their Chinese counterpart

SEOUL -- The top diplomats of South Korea and Japan have agreed to continue consultations to hold a joint meeting with their Chinese counterpart at the earliest possible date, South Korea's foreign ministry said Thursday.

The consensus was reached in a meeting between South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin and his Japanese counterpart, Yoko Kamikawa, on Wednesday (local time) on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco, the ministry said.



S. Korea, U.S. discuss IRA, pending trade issues

SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States discussed pending economic issues, including Washington's inflation act, in line with efforts to expand bilateral ties, the industry ministry said Thursday.

Industry Minister Bang Moon-kyu met with U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on the margins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco on Wednesday (U.S. time), according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

