Lotte Giants re-sign pitcher Wilkerson

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- The Lotte Giants announced Thursday they will bring back American pitcher Aaron Wilkerson for another year, after the right-hander's successful half-season performance in 2023.

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club said Wilkerson agreed to a one-year deal that could pay him up to US$950,000. He will make $600,000 in annual salary and $150,000 in signing bonus, and can earn another $200,000 maximum in incentives.



view larger image In this file photo from July 26, 2023, Lotte Giants starter Aaron Wilkerson pitches against the Doosan Bears during a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul. (Yonhap)

Wilkerson joined the Giants in July this year as a replacement for Dan Straily. In 13 starts, Wilkerson went 7-2 with a 2.26 ERA over 79 2/3 innings. He struck out 81 and walked 20.

Wilkerson pitched at least six innings 11 times.

He was also part of a combined no-hitter on Aug. 6. After Wilkerson tossed seven hitless frames against the SSG Landers, relievers Koo Seung-min and Kim Won-jung also kept the opponents without a hit over the final two innings for just the third combined no-hitter in KBO history.

After missing out on the postseason for the sixth consecutive season and 11th time in the past 12 years, the Giants are undergoing an overhaul. They hired a new manager in Kim Tae-hyoung in October and are also looking for a new general manager.



view larger image Lotte Giants pitcher Aaron Wilkerson signs his new contract with the Giants, in this photo provided by the Giants on Nov. 16, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)