Defense chief vows to ramp up cyberwarfare capability

SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- Defense Minister Shin Won-sik said Thursday that South Korea will draw up a "proactive and offensive" cybersecurity strategy to counter escalating cyberthreats to the military and the defense industry.

Shin stressed the importance of training cybersecurity professionals, also known as "white hat hackers," amid rising threats in the new sphere of war, defining cyberwarfare capabilities as "central to national defense."

"North Korea is hacking weapons development programs and space-related technologies worldwide," Shin said during an opening remark for the 2023 White Hat Conference, co-hosted by the ministry and Cyber Operations Command.

"It has also leaked personal information for cyber espionage and stolen cryptocurrency to fund its nuclear and missile development," he added.

Shin pledged to develop the military's cyber capabilities and related technologies jointly with the industry, academia and other institutions, as well as expanding cooperation with the United States and other like-minded nations.

"The military will formulate a proactive, offensive cybersecurity strategy to counter comprehensive cyberthreats in the defense sector. It will also develop related policies, systems and international cooperation frameworks to strengthen combat capabilities in the cyber domain," he said.

In June, South Korea and the U.S. created their first joint cybersecurity guidance aimed at ensuring smooth combined military operations.



