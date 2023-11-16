Apple CEO Tim Cook vows to continue cooperation, investment in S. Korea

By Lee Haye-ah

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- Apple CEO Tim Cook vowed Wednesday to continue cooperation with and investment in South Korean firms as he met with President Yoon Suk Yeol on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco, a presidential official said.

Yoon met with Cook prior to the start of the APEC CEO Summit and praised the tech giant for its contributions to developing South Korea's digital innovation ecosystem and for inspiring innovation in numerous young people and companies around the world, according to senior presidential secretary for economic affairs Choi Sang-mok.

Cook said Apple would not have been able to reach its current position without the help of the South Korean government and South Korean business partners, and noted the company concluded deals worth more than US$100 billion with South Korean companies over the past five years.



South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) shakes hands with Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook during their meeting at a hotel in San Francisco on Nov. 15, 2023, after arriving in the U.S. city the same day to take part in the summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum. (Yonhap)

"(Cook) said Apple will continue cooperation and investment to enable capable South Korean companies to grow further," Choi told reporters here.

Cook also shared that South Korea has special significance to him because his father was a veteran of the Korean War and had a special affection for the country.

Yoon expressed his gratitude on behalf of the South Korean people for Cook's father's service, while also urging the CEO to increase cooperation with South Korean companies boasting the world's leading skills and capabilities, and promising the government's active assistance.

The president met separately with GM Senior Vice President Shilpan Amin, who expressed his confidence in South Korean businesses' operations in light of the government's bold regulatory reforms and institutional improvements in line with global standards.

"He said he will continue to increase production in South Korea following the partnership over the past 30 years," Choi said.

During a meeting with Visa Executive Chair Al Kelly, Yoon thanked the company for its investments in South Korea and stressed the government's commitment to continuing to make institutional changes.

Kelly vowed to pursue the digitalization of financial services used by small business owners, while also noting there were tangible changes in exchanges and cooperation among South Korea, the United States and Japan since Yoon took office last year, Choi said.

