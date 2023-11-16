The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.



Nuclear arms of N. Korea, China, Russia pose 'existential' dangers to U.S., its allies: report

WASHINGTON -- The nuclear weapons of North Korea, China and Russia continue to present "existential" dangers to the United States and its allies, according to a report by a U.S. government advisory board released Wednesday.

The State Department's International Security Advisory Board (ISAB) released the Report on Deterrence in a World of Nuclear Multipolarity, stressing that tackling the dangers from potential adversaries must be prioritized.



Apple CEO Tim Cook vows to continue cooperation, investment in S. Korea

SAN FRANCISCO -- Apple CEO Tim Cook vowed Wednesday to continue cooperation with and investment in South Korean firms as he met with President Yoon Suk Yeol on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco, a presidential official said.

Yoon met with Cook prior to the start of the APEC CEO Summit and praised the tech giant for its contributions to developing South Korea's digital innovation ecosystem and for inspiring innovation in numerous young people and companies around the world, according to senior presidential secretary for economic affairs Choi Sang-mok.



Yoon names new justice of Constitutional Court

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday named Cheong Hyung-sik, a senior judge, as a new justice of the Constitutional Court.

Cheong, the chief of the Daejeon High Court, was nominated to replace Yoon Nam-seok and become a new member of the nine-person panel.



JCS says N. Korea could test-fire solid-fuel intermediate-range ballistic missile

SEOUL -- The South Korean military said Thursday that North Korea could test-fire a new type of intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) following its recent tests of its solid-fuel engine to advance its weapons program.

Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) spokesperson Col. Lee Sung-jun made the assessment, a day after North Korea said it has successfully tested newly developed solid-fuel engines for a new type of IRBM over the past week.



DP task force calls for impeaching Justice Minister Han

SEOUL -- A task force of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) said Thursday the party should consider impeaching Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon, after the minister criticized the party for abusing parliamentary impeachments for political purposes.

Han made the remark earlier this week, slamming the DP for seeking to impeach two prosecutors over allegations of irregularities and likening the impeachment push to the government abusing its power and filing a petition asking the Constitutional Court to dissolve the DP.



Defense chief vows to ramp up cyberwarfare capability

SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- Defense Minister Shin Won-sik said Thursday that South Korea will draw up a "proactive and offensive" cybersecurity strategy to counter escalating cyberthreats to the military and the defense industry.

Shin stressed the importance of training cybersecurity professionals, also known as "white hat hackers," amid rising threats in the new sphere of war, defining cyberwarfare capabilities as "central to national defense."



Agricultural minister expresses concern over 'shrinkflation'

SEOUL -- South Korea's agricultural minister on Thursday voiced concerns about "shrinkflation" and urged local food makers to collaborate with the government's initiatives to address inflation.

The term refers to companies' move to reduce the quantity of their products while freezing prices without consumers' knowledge.

