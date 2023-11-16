S. Korea cruise past Singapore to kick off World Cup qualification

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea shut down Singapore 5-0 to begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign Thursday, with captain Son Heung-min being one of five different goal scorers for the balanced attack.

Forward Cho Gue-sung netted South Korea's first goal just before the end of the first half, and assisted on Hwang Hee-chan's header goal soon after the restart at Seoul World Cup Stadium in the capital city. Son scored off his left foot on 63 minutes, and Hwang Ui-jo converted a penalty to blow the match wide open five minutes later.

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-in rounded out the scoring on 85 minutes, as he found the back of the net for the third straight match.



view larger image Son Heung-min of South Korea celebrates after scoring against Singapore during the teams' Group C match in the second round of the Asian World Cup qualification tournament at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 16, 2023. (Yonhap)

South Korea now have 22 wins in 27 meetings against Singapore, along with three draws and two losses.

This was the first Group C match for both countries in the second round of the Asian qualification for the 2026 World Cup. South Korea will travel to Shenzhen, China, to play China next Tuesday for the final World Cup qualifying match of 2023.

The Taegeuk Warriors will next have a home-and-away series against Thailand in March 2024.

South Korea will try to extend their consecutive World Cup appearance streak to 11, having competed at every World Cup since 1986.



view larger image Cho Gue-sung of South Korea celebrates after scoring against Singapore during the teams' Group C match in the second round of the Asian World Cup qualification tournament at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 16, 2023. (Yonhap)

