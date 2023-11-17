Yoon, Peru president agree to strengthen cooperation in defense industry

By Lee Haye-ah

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his Peruvian counterpart, Dina Boluarte, agreed Thursday to strengthen cooperation in the defense industry and the minerals sector, Yoon's office said.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit and reaffirmed that their countries are comprehensive strategic partners sharing core values, the presidential office said in a press release.



view larger image South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) shakes hands with Peruvian President Dina Boluarte during their talks in San Francisco on Nov. 16, 2023, on the sidelines of a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum. (Yonhap)

South Korea and Peru marked the 60th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations this year and Thursday's summit was the first between their leaders in eight years.

"The president noted the defense industry cooperation that has taken place between the two countries thus far in diverse areas, including KT-1P turboprop trainers and naval vessels, and said he is aware that the Peruvian government is pushing to introduce wheeled armored vehicles and new fighter jets," the presidential office said.

"(Yoon) asked for Peru's interest and support for our companies' armored cars and FA-50s that have proven their excellence," it added.

Yoon additionally voiced hope for increased cooperation in the minerals sector, given that Peru is one of the world's largest producers of copper, silver and zinc.

He also sought Peru's support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in its southeastern city of Busan.

Boluarte said she hopes to continue defense industry cooperation with South Korea, and to see the active participation of South Korean companies in various infrastructure projects being pursued in Peru.

The two leaders promised close cooperation ahead of Peru's APEC chairmanship next year and South Korea's chairmanship in 2025, to ensure the forum contributes to prosperity and sustainable growth within the APEC region.

