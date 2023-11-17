Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #US #Japan

(LEAD) Yoon, Biden, Kishida meet at APEC summit for trilateral photo

11:19 November 17, 2023

(ATTN: UPDATES with photo session; CHANGES headline, photo)
By Lee Haye-ah

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met for a trilateral photo on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco on Thursday.

The three leaders did not make remarks as they posed for the photo at the Moscone Center, the APEC summit venue.

Yoon and Kishida held bilateral talks earlier Thursday, while the three last held a trilateral summit at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland in August.

view larger image South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (L), U.S. President Joe Biden (C) and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pose for a trilateral photo at the Moscone Center in San Francisco on Nov. 16, 2023. (Yonhap)

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (L), U.S. President Joe Biden (C) and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pose for a trilateral photo at the Moscone Center in San Francisco on Nov. 16, 2023. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK