SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- Confirmed cases of lumpy skin disease hit 100 as health authorities expect the cattle disease to peak later this month, officials said Friday.

The country has reported 101 confirmed cases nationwide, including three new infections from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

Last week, South Korea completed the inoculation of all 4.05 million cattle in the country.

Authorities, however, anticipate additional infections for the time being, considering the typical three-week period for cattle to develop antibodies.



view larger image An official vaccinates cattle at a farm in the southwestern city of Gwangju on Nov. 1, 2023, in this file photo provided by a ward office of the city. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

