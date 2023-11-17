Seoul shares down late Fri. morning on tech, battery

SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded lower late Friday morning due to weak performances of technology and battery shares.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index had lost 17.33 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,470.85 as of 11:20 a.m.

Local shares kicked off weaker as investors sat on the sidelines amid speculation that the U.S. economy is cooling.

In Seoul, top tech giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.14 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 1.28 percent.

Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution lost 2.82 percent, and Samsung SDI slid 2.09 percent.

Naver, which operates South Korea's top online portal, remained unchanged, while its rival Kakao fell 1.35 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,295.5 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.4 won from the previous session's close.

