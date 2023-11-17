HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 444.4 bln-won order for 2 ethane carriers

SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shipyard HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. said Friday it has bagged a 444.4 billion-won (US$340 million) order to build two very large ethane carriers for an Asian shipper.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., one of HD Korea Shipbuilding's three shipbuilding units, will construct the 98,000-cubic-meter vessels at its shipyard in the southeastern port of Ulsan, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The ethane carriers will be delivered to the undisclosed shipping company by the first half of 2027, the shipbuilder said.

So far this year, HD Korea Shipbuilding has clinched $21.23 billion worth of orders to build 148 vessels and a floating production unit, or 134.9 percent of its yearly order target of $15.74 billion.

HD Korea Shipbuilding, a subholding company of shipbuilding, oil refining and machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai, has three domestic units under its wing -- HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.

view larger image An ethane carrier built by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., one of HD Korea Shipbuilding's three shipbuilding units (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)



