(LEAD) Pentagon official stresses focus by S. Korea, U.S. on 'tailored' deterrence

WASHINGTON -- A U.S. defense official said Thursday that this week's annual defense ministerial talks between South Korea and the United States centered on "tailored" deterrence efforts to address regional threats.

Mara Karlin, who performs the duties of deputy undersecretary of defense for policy, commented on the Security Consultative Meeting (SCM) that took place in Seoul on Monday. Defense Minister Shin Won-sik and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin led the talks.



Yoon, Peru president agree to strengthen cooperation in defense industry

SAN FRANCISCO -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his Peruvian counterpart, Dina Boluarte, agreed Thursday to strengthen cooperation in the defense industry and the minerals sector, Yoon's office said.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit and reaffirmed that their countries are comprehensive strategic partners sharing core values, the presidential office said in a press release.



(LEAD) IMF calls for restrictive monetary policy for S. Korea 'for considerable time' to tame inflation

SEOUL -- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recommended South Korea maintain a restrictive monetary policy to bring inflation under control, though the country is expected to reach its inflation target of 2 percent by the end of next year.

The organization made the call in its report on the South Korean economy released Friday, while raising its forecast for the country's inflation for this year to 3.6 percent from its earlier projection of 3.4 percent and revising up the figure for 2024 by 0.1 percentage point to 2.4 percent.



(Yonhap Feature) Teens try to piece together lives after gambling addiction

MUJU, South Korea -- A 15-year-old boy said he wishes he could turn the clock back to before he began gambling, as he has been staying in the remote rural village of Muju for a treatment program after losing more than 100 million won (US$76,934) to gambling.

The middle schooler, who asked not to be identified for fear of being recognized, said it was not only money that he lost over the past two years. What he also wants to get back is the routine, everyday life of an ordinary teenager.



S. Korea imposes 72 pct temporary anti-dumping duties on Egyptian white cement

SEOUL -- South Korea has begun imposing temporary anti-dumping duties of 72.23 percent on white Portland cement imported from Egypt, officials said Friday.

The finance ministry began levying the duties on white cement from Egypt on Wednesday to be effective for four months after the Korea Trade Commission (KTC) under the industry ministry announced its preliminary anti-dumping findings against the imports and recommended the imposition in September.



Yoon, Xi exchange greetings at APEC summit

SAN FRANCISCO -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Chinese President Xi Jinping exchanged greetings during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit Thursday as the two sides were reportedly working to arrange a separate bilateral meeting.

The two leaders were caught on video as they shook hands and briefly exchanged remarks before the start of the APEC Informal Dialogue at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.



(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. sign arrangement for prioritized supply of defense products

SEOUL/WASHINGTON -- South Korea and the United States have entered into an arrangement designed to prioritize the supply of defense-related materials and goods to each other, Seoul's arms procurement agency said Friday, in a move to bolster their security supply chain resiliency.

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) and the U.S. Department of Defense signed the Security of Supply Arrangement (SOSA), allowing the two sides to request from one another priority delivery for orders of defense-related goods.



(LEAD) Yoon, Kishida voice hope for closer cooperation between S. Korea, Japan

SAN FRANCISCO -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida voiced hope for closer cooperation between their countries as they met on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit on Thursday.

The two leaders met at a hotel in San Francisco, marking their seventh summit this year as Seoul and Tokyo have been pushing to mend badly frayed ties following the Yoon administration's decision in March to compensate Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor without asking for contributions from the Japanese companies involved.



Hyundai, Kia unveil new EVs, concept models at Los Angeles Auto Show

SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor Co. and its affiliate Kia Corp. said Friday they have unveiled their latest electric vehicle (EV) units and concept models under way at the 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show as the companies strengthen their electric portfolios.

Hyundai debuted the Ioniq 5 N, the first high-performance EV model of the company's N brand aimed at the North American market. The Ioniq 5 N is equipped with a high-performance all-wheel-drive system and a high-output 84 kilowatt-hour battery, providing a combined output of 448 kilowatts.



S. Korean economy shows signs of recovery despite external uncertainties: gov't

SEOUL -- The South Korean economy has shown signs of a gradual recovery, led by improvement in exports, production and employment, though external uncertainties persist amid volatile prices of raw materials, the finance ministry said Friday.

The assessment made in its monthly economic assessment report of the Green Book is more positive than its earlier ones, as the government mentioned a recovery for the first time since June last year.



