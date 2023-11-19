(Yonhap Interview) Moderna executive stresses gov't's role in medical achievements

By Kim Na-young

SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea could achieve medical breakthroughs, like COVID-19 vaccines, if the government braces for a future pandemic by creating a favorable environment for medical research and development, a senior official of U.S. biotech company Moderna Inc. has said.

"The more streamlined a clinical trial startup process is, the more physicians will be interested in participating and bringing their patients into the clinical trials," Jacqueline Miller, senior vice president and therapeutic area head of infectious diseases at Moderna, said in an exclusive interview with Yonhap News Agency in Seoul on Wednesday during her two-day visit.

"In that way, I think the (Korean) government can also help create the center of innovation for medical progress."

Sharing Moderna's experience of becoming one of the earliest pharmaceutical companies to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, Miller stressed the importance of the government's role in making the environment favorable for researchers and simplifying legislation for clinical trials.



Recently, the South Korean government has been increasing financial and administrative support for the local biotech industry as part of its long-term plans to seek new growth engines.

The country aims to raise the sector's production capacity to 100 trillion won (US$76.9 billion) by 2030 and achieve $50 billion per year in exports.

South Korea's bioindustry had an annual capacity valued at 43 trillion won in 2020, and the export value of biohealth and pharmaceutical fields came to about $25 billion in 2022, government data showed.

Moderna, originally a small biotech company based in Massachusetts, took the spotlight of the global pharmaceutical industry after it successfully rolled out messenger-RNA (mRNA) COVID-19 vaccines to the public just about a year after the virus first broke out in December 2019.

The advent of the mRNA vaccine instantly became big news in the medical community, as the technology can not only be applied to vaccination against infectious diseases but also cancer and rare diseases.

The U.S. company recently announced plans to expand its pipeline portfolio by 15 in four areas -- cancer, and respiratory, latent and rare diseases -- in the next five years, including four new products on the market by 2025.

The Moderna executive also said the company has been developing a health pipeline to bring 15 products that are potential global health pathogens to clinical trials by 2025.

"Our idea is to have a library of information for the different viral families, so that in case of a next pandemic, we can go to that library and really engage in later step (vaccine) development more quickly," she said.

