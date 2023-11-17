Go to Contents
Gov't civil service portal goes down; nationwide service disruptions reported

15:14 November 17, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- The government's online civil service portal went down Friday, disrupting online state public services nationwide, officials said.

The civil service portal, Government24, has become inaccessible, and its front page has displayed a message notifying users of the service suspension since 1:55 p.m.

"Due to issues, including an error with the network equipment of the National Information Resources Service, services will be temporarily suspended," it said, pledging efforts to promptly normalize them.

Earlier in the day, service disruptions at the government's electronic administrative network for public workers, known as Saeol, were also reported nationwide.

The network breakdowns paralyzed both online and offline services of government-issued certificates and documents to the public nationwide.

view larger image This image shows the front page of Government24, the government's online civil service portal, on Nov. 17, 2023, notifying users of a service suspension. (Yonhap)

This image shows the front page of Government24, the government's online civil service portal, on Nov. 17, 2023, notifying users of a service suspension. (Yonhap)

