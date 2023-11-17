New chairman of KB Financial pledges to boost rewards for shareholders

SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- The new chairman of KB Financial Group Inc., a major South Korean banking group, said Friday he would continue to boost shareholder remuneration.
Yang Jong-hee, formerly vice chairman of KB Financial who has been with the financial group since 1989, made the remarks as his appointment was approved at a shareholder meeting earlier in the day.
Yang, 62, has been serving as the chief for the financial group's retail banking, asset management and pension-related business since early this year.
During the meeting, Yang said he would "further develop the policy of expanding shareholder returns," according to the financial group.
