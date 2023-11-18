Yoon orders creation of task force to handle breakdown of gov't civil service portal

By Lee Haye-ah

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday ordered the creation of a task force to handle the breakdown of the government's online civil service portal, his office said.

Yoon gave the instruction from San Francisco, where he is attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, hours after the portal, Government 24, went down, disrupting online state public services nationwide.

The breakdown was blamed partly on an error with the network equipment of the National Information Resources Service, an interior ministry-affiliated agency responsible for information system security and management for the government.

The task force will be led by the presidential office and made up of officials from the interior ministry, the National Intelligence Service, the prosecution service, the police and the Korea Internet & Security Agency.

A notice is seen attached to a government-administrated document issuance machine at a district government office in Seoul on Nov. 17, 2023, notifying users of service disruption.

