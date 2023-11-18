(News Focus) At APEC summit, Yoon offers to lead action on climate change, supply chain risks

By Lee Haye-ah

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol wrapped up a visit to San Francisco on Friday after attending an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit that demonstrated South Korea's growing solidarity with the United States and Japan and its commitment to leading global action on climate change and supply chain risks.

This year's APEC gathering was held under the theme, "Creating a Resilient and Sustainable Future for All," and brought together leaders of the 21 member economies, including Chinese President Xi Jinping. Xi's attendance was highly anticipated as the Chinese leader was due to hold a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines.



view larger image The leaders of the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, including South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (far R, 1st row) and U.S. President Joe Biden (3rd from L, 1st row), take part in a group photo session at the Moscone Center in San Francisco on Nov. 16, 2023. (Yonhap)

Whether Yoon and Xi would hold their own bilateral summit was a focus of attention, as South Korea and China have experienced a series of ups and downs in their relationship in recent years.

While the summit did not materialize, Yoon focused on further cementing ties with Washington and Tokyo by holding a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida -- their seventh this year -- and participating in a trilateral photo with Biden and Kishida.

Meanwhile, Yoon did exchange greetings with Xi at an APEC session.

After having their photo taken, Biden reportedly thanked Yoon and Kishida for lightening his load in performing his duties as president of the United States, a likely reference to Yoon and Kishida's efforts to mend the South Korea-Japan relationship, which is key to the implementation of U.S. policy for the Indo-Pacific region.

The three leaders previously met for a trilateral summit at Camp David in August and produced a set of agreements to expand trilateral security cooperation.



view larger image South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (L), U.S. President Joe Biden (C) and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pose for a photo as they meet during a summit of the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum at the Moscone Center in San Francisco on Nov. 16, 2023. (Yonhap)

At the APEC summit, Yoon issued a call to action on climate change and supply chain risks.

During one session, he said South Korea will lead the spread of carbon-free energy use, and hopes to cooperate with APEC member states.

At another session, he called on APEC economies to prioritize supply chain resilience by adopting early warning systems and other steps to address supply chain disruptions.

Yoon also participated in a summit of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), which was held on the margins of the APEC summit and produced an agreement to launch a "critical minerals dialogue" for the establishment of stable critical mineral supply chains.

In addition to meeting with Kishida, Yoon held bilateral meetings with the leaders of Peru, Chile and Vietnam.

During the series of meetings, Yoon highlighted the threat posed by military cooperation between Russia and North Korea and discussed ways to work together against such "illegal cooperation," according to his office.

He also met with Apple CEO Tim Cook, who vowed to continue cooperation with and investment in South Korean firms, saying the tech giant would not have been able to reach its current position without the help of the South Korean government and South Korean business partners.



view larger image South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) talks with Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook during their meeting at a San Francisco hotel on Nov. 15, 2023, after arriving in the U.S. city the same day to take part in the summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum. (Yonhap)

