BLACKPINK's Rose attends APEC spousal event on mental health

By Song Sang-ho

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- Rose, a member of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, attended a spousal event of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in California to discuss efforts to enhance mental health, the White House said.

As a guest of South Korean first lady Kim Keon Hee, Rose joined the event in Cupertino, which was hosted by U.S. first lady Jill Biden. Biden introduced Rose as a "global superstar who is using her platform as a force for good in the world."

"She is also an outspoken advocate for mental health and has bravely shared her story in the hopes of helping others," Biden said according to a transcript released by the White House.

"I am thankful that she accepted my invitation to join us today and grateful to Mrs. Kim, the first lady of Korea, for supporting my effort," Biden added.

According to the Associated Press (AP), Rose said having a large social media following makes her feel vulnerable, particularly when people are critical.



view larger image BLACKPINK musical performer Rose (L) speaks during a discussion on mental health at a spousal program as part of the APEC Leaders' Week in Cupertino, California on Nov. 17, 2023 in this photo released by the Associated Press. (Yonhap)

"Just as we feed ourselves for better health and fitness, mental health can only be maintained equally — if not more intentionally -- as our physical well being," Rose was quoted by AP as saying.

At the event, Biden pointed out the need to talk about mental issues openly to heal, stressing the "power of honesty."

"I continue to teach at a community college, and in my own classroom, I've seen how, after the COVID pandemic, so many of my students are wrestling with anxiety and isolation, and struggling to connect," she said.

"Too often, these issues are hidden, swept under the rug and ignored. But when we bring them into the light, when we talk about them openly, we can begin to heal," she added.

The APEC summit brought together leaders of the 21 member economies, including South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

