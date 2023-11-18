Go to Contents
09:19 November 18, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 18.

Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't civil service portal goes down, leads to frustration (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- PPP innovation committee says all candidates to go through primaries for next year's general election (Kookmin Daily)
-- Online gov't portal goes down, halting administrative services (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gov't civil service portal frozen; an unprecedented halt to services (Segye Times)
-- Administrative network inaccessible, stops all civil documentation services (Chosun Ilbo)
-- An unprecedented gov't network paralysis; reasons unknown (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Tears of forced labor remain on salt fields (Hankyoreh)
-- Load off Biden's shoulders as S. Korea-Japan ties warm (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't to clamp down on 'shrinkflation,' other price raising activity (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't civil service portal frozen; documentation services put to a stop (Korea Economic Daily)
