Hanwha Eagles sign Venezuelan hitter Perlaza

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- The Hanwha Eagles announced Sunday they have signed former minor league hitter Yonathan Perlaza.

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club said Perlaza, 25, agreed to a one-year deal that could pay him up to US$1 million. The Venezuelan native will make $600,000 in annual salary and $200,000 in signing bonus, and he can earn an additional $200,000 in incentives.

Perlaza signed with the Chicago Cubs in 2015 as a teenager but he has never played in the majors. In 2023, he played 121 games in Triple-A, batting .284/.389/.534 with 23 home runs, 85 RBIs and 13 steals.

Perlaza has played all over the diamond throughout his minor league career, having logged time at second base, third base, shortstop, left field and right field.

Perlaza replaces Nick Williams, who finished the 2023 season for the Eagles after replacing Brian O'Grady in June. In 68 games, Williams batted just .244 with nine home runs and 45 RBIs.



view larger image This photo captured from the official website of Minor League Baseball on Nov. 19, 2023, shows new Hanwha Eagles player Yonathan Perlaza. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)