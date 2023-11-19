Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #battery makers

S. Korean battery makers' R&D investment up 12.5 pct in Jan.-Sept.

10:52 November 19, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean battery makers' combined research and development (R&D) investment this year has climbed over 12 percent on-year despite a slowdown in global demand for electrified vehicles, industry data showed Sunday.

According to latest quarterly reports of LG Energy Solution Ltd., Samsung SDI Co. and SK On Co., their combined R&D investment during the January-September period amounted to 1.78 trillion won (US$1.38 billion), up 12.5 percent from 1.58 trillion won for the same period of last year.

Of the three companies, Samsung SDI was the biggest R&D investor, with cumulative expenses up 6.7 percent to 836.4 billion won during the first nine months of 2023.

LG Energy Solution spent 730 billion won on R&D this year, marking a 15.2 percent increase compared to the same period last year. SK On's spending jumped 29.6 percent on-year to 220.7 billion won.

Local battery companies are focusing on strengthening R&D efforts, with a particular emphasis on developing high-capacity, high-safety and long-lasting batteries, as well as enhancing the development of price-competitive lithium iron phosphate and cobalt-free batteries.

view larger image This photo provided by LG Energy Solution shows the company's production plant in Wroclaw, Poland. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This photo provided by LG Energy Solution shows the company's production plant in Wroclaw, Poland. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK