Korean Series MVP wins inaugural KBO Fielding Award

SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- Oh Ji-hwan, captain and Korean Series MVP for the LG Twins, was named among inaugural winners of an award recognizing defense in South Korean baseball on Sunday.

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) unveiled winners in the catcher and four infield positions for the new KBO Fielding Award, after announcing pitcher and outfield winners on Friday.

Oh, who helped the Twins win their first Korean Series title in 29 years, was a co-winner at the shortstop position, along with Park Chan-ho of the Kia Tigers.



view larger image Oh Ji-hwan of the LG Twins celebrates after winning the Korean Series MVP award following a 6-2 win over the KT Wiz in Game 5 at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 13, 2023. (Yonhap)

The manager, nine coaches and the general manager from each of the 10 clubs cast their votes for the defensive award, and they were not allowed to vote for players on their own teams. The fielding index developed by the KBO and its official statistics provider, Sports 2i, was used as a reference. The official fielding score, which accounts for fielding percentage and range factor, was also used for all nine positions.

Votes by managers and coaches comprised 75 percent of the selection total, and the fielding stats counted for the remaining 25 percent.

At each position, the top vote getter earned 75 voting points. Oh collected 53 votes to lead all shortstops and collected 75 points, and added 12.5 points from his defensive stats to finish with 87.5 voting points.

Park had 66.67 voting points and 20.83 points from his stats to also finish with 87.5 points total.

Across the diamond, Park Byung-ho of the KT Wiz was the winner at first base, and Kim Hye-seong of the Kiwoom Heroes won the second base position. Heo Kyoung-min of the Doosan Bears led all players at third base.

Heo's teammate, Yang Eui-ji, was the winner at the catcher position.



view larger image In this file photo from Oct. 19, 2023, Doosan Bears catcher Yang Eui-ji reacts to a home run by Kim Hyung-jun of the NC Dinos during a wild card game in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province. (Yonhap)

Of the winners announced Sunday, Kim had the most votes from managers and coaches with 64.

In the catcher spot, Yang had 34 votes to 25 votes earned by Twins backstop Park Dong-won. Yang held a sizable edge in the defensive stats points, 17.41 to 11.16.

The award ceremony is Nov. 27 in Seoul. All winners will receive a trophy and 2 million won (US$1,540) in prize money.

